PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Spring has finally sprung here in Western Pennsylvania.

The warmer weather usually means a couple of things.

For example, you might be finding out it means a lot more yard work — but it also means more storms and more severe weather.

When severe weather strikes your area, being weather aware and getting alerts from the KDKA Weather app can help keep you and your family safe.

Right now, you can download the free KDKA Weather app and turn on the alerts you need. Here’s how:

First, open the KDKA Weather app.

Then, tap on the menu bar on the top right and tap settings

Once you’re in the settings menu, be sure to turn on station notifications.

Below that, you can choose the types of weather alerts that you want to receive.

You can even choose individual sounds for each kind of alert.

The KDKA Weather app is just one tool to help keep you safe when severe weather strikes.

Also, be sure to keep your devices charged in case you lose power.

Stay safe this storm season.

Stay up to date with the KDKA Weather app, which you can download here.