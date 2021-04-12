By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KDKA) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old reportedly abducted from Philadelphia. The boy hasn't been seen since Friday.
CORRECTION: Abductor is BYRON McDonald II https://t.co/a00w16CCCd
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 12, 2021
Police say 2-year-old Byron McDonald was reportedly abducted by 28-year-old Byron McDonald II, who is described as a 6-foot-1 black man weighing 180 pounds. Police say he’s believed to be driving a 2017 red Chevy Malibu with tinted windows and the Pennsylvania license plate LMD3353.
The boy is described as a black male, 2 feet tall and 30 pounds. He was last seen on April 9 around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 2500 North Bancroft Street in Philadelphia.
Police say it's unknown what clothing either of the two are wearing.
