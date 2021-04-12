By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This year, the City of Pittsburgh is investing nearly $16 million in the street resurfacing program.READ MORE: Parkway Carjacker Suspect Arrested In Indiana County
The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure announced on Monday the first round of streets for asphalt pavement resurfacing for the 2021 season. The city says about 34 miles of streets will be resurfaced this year.READ MORE: Amber Alert Canceled For Reportedly Abducted 2-Year-Old Byron McDonald
The city expects to start paving on April 18. With people still working from home, officials are ramping up efforts to notify residents to move their vehicles.MORE NEWS: Webinar To Teach City Residents How To Recycle
The list of streets to be repaved can be found here.