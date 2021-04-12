Menu
Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler, Cloudy Monday With Chances Of Showers
Good morning, I am forecasting a Pittsburgh high today of 59 degrees.
Gas Price Guidance: How To Time Your Fill-Ups To Save Money While Traveling
Whether it's a spring break trip or a summer vacation, where you fill up your gas tank could make a big difference in your wallet.
Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler, Cloudy Monday With Chances Of Showers
Good morning, I am forecasting a Pittsburgh high today of 59 degrees.
Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Sunday With Rain Chances Ahead
Things will dry out from the overnight rain to a little bit of sun today.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Tiffany Haddish And Lilly Singh Come On Down To 'The Price Is Right At Night'
CBS’ top-rated daytime game show The Price Is Right, hosted by Drew Carey, returns to primetime this spring on the CBS Television Network when The Price Is Right At Night welcomes Tiffany Haddish and Lilly Singh to “Come On Down” and play alongside contestants for charity.
Gabby Barrett And Jimmie Allen Named ACM New Artists Of The Year
The winners of the 2021 ACM New Artist categories were announced earlier today.
Adhir Kalyan And Parker Young Describe 'United States Of Al' As A 'Heartfelt' American Story
Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young discuss the latest episode of 'United States Of Al' coming to CBS and Paramount+.
Jack Carr On 'The Devil's Hand': 'I Was Researching About The Weaponization Of Infectious Diseases Before COVID Hit'
The former Navy SEAL and New York Times bestselling author discusses his new thriller about what the enemy has learned about us since 9/11.
WATCH: Drywaller Danny Returns On An All-New 'Tough As Nails'
Drywaller Danny makes his triumphant return on an all-new 'Tough As Nails.'
Gavin Stenhouse On The CW's 'Kung Fu': 'Evan Hartley Has Such A Strong Moral Compass, But He Works In A System That Is Inherently Flawed''
The 1970's hit series starring David Carradine has been reimagined for 2021 and one of the show's stars Gavin Stenhouse shares why this show is so important right now.
PTL Links: April 12, 2021
April 12, 2021 at 9:10 am
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Collette Tours
Plant Traps
“When You Wonder” Mister Rogers Book
Y108
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram