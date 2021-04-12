CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Conner was reportedly in Arizona on Monday to visit with the Cardinals.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — James Conner reportedly suffered an off-field injury that required surgery.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the free agent running back injured his toe while riding a recreational vehicle this offseason. The surgery was to repair a “very moderate turf toe-type injury,” Rapoport said.

The former Steeler is reportedly expected to make a full recovery.

