By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — James Conner reportedly suffered an off-field injury that required surgery.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the free agent running back injured his toe while riding a recreational vehicle this offseason. The surgery was to repair a “very moderate turf toe-type injury,” Rapoport said.
The former Steeler is reportedly expected to make a full recovery.
Conner was reportedly also in Arizona on Monday to visit with the Cardinals.
