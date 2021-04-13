By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Public Safety says police responded Tuesday to Montezuma Street for a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived, they found the victim on the 1400 block of Olivant Street.
Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.