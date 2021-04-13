CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Pittsburgh Public Safety says police responded Tuesday to Montezuma Street for a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived, they found the victim on the 1400 block of Olivant Street.

Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.