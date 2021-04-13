By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A team from Carnegie Mellon University’s Biorobotics Lab created a robot that can swim.READ MORE: 1 Shot And Killed In Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington Neighborhood
The snake-like robot was developed to inspect Navy ships. CMU says the robot’s narrow and jointed design allows it to squeeze around corners and into small spaces.READ MORE: Police Looking For 2 Suspects Accused Of Stealing More Than $1,300 Worth Of Merchandise From Indiana Co. Walmart
The university says the robot can be used for search-and-rescue missions and to inspect underwater infrastructure.MORE NEWS: 2 W. Va. Child Services Workers Charged With Misdemeanors Involving Abuse Of 4-Year-Old Boy Who Later Died
The team started working on the robot in July 2020 and had it swimming in the CMU pool by March 2021.