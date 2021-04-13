By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — An emergency program is now up and running to help people in Westmoreland County who are struggling to pay their rent or utility bills.
Nearly $13 million is available under the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Eligible households must have an income of 80% or less of the local median income and have suffered some sort of financial hardship because of the pandemic.
