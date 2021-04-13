By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Fayette County’s COVID-19 vaccine task force is launching an initiative to get shots into the arms of homebound citizens.
EMS will travel to residents’ homes and give them the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine through appointments.
Fayette County EMA along with the Fayette County Housing Authority and its property managers are working to reach citizens in public housing who can’t get out to a clinic. Those residents will be contacted, and citizens can also contact the task force by calling 724-430-3900 or going online.