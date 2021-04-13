CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A crash involving multiple vehicles and injuries has shut down the Liberty Bridge.

The county tweeted about the crash shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on the South Side end and has caused the bridge to be closed in both directions.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Rob Hopson)

There’s been no word on the extent of the injuries.

