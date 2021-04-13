By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A crash involving multiple vehicles and injuries has shut down the Liberty Bridge.
The county tweeted about the crash shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Pittsburgh: Liberty Bridge – multi-vehicle crash with injuries on South Side end of bridge; bridge currently closed in both directions.
The crash happened on the South Side end and has caused the bridge to be closed in both directions.
There’s been no word on the extent of the injuries.
