By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 6,638 new Coronavirus cases and 66 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,082,062 cases and 25,472 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,474 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 534 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 6,503,362 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 2,448,072 people are fully vaccinated. The state Health Department has also announced that all Pennsylvanians will be eligible to schedule vaccination appointments by April 13.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,242,714 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 69,887 cases among residents and 14,479 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 12,993 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 26,973 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

