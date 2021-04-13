By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh is launching its annual spring pothole blitz on Wednesday.
City Public Works crews will hit the streets, working 12-hour shifts to patch potholes across the city.
They plan to work through Friday, and possibly into Saturday.
The blitz comes as the city gets ready to begin its Street Resurfacing Program next week.
You can report any potholes in your neighborhood by calling 311 or filling out the form at this link.