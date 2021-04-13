CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Arizona Cardinals, Football, James Conner, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Steelers running back James Conner has agreed to a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals announced the contract on Tuesday.

Conner was reportedly in Arizona on Monday to visit with the team.

It comes after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Conner injured his toe while riding a recreational vehicle this offseason. The surgery was to repair a “very moderate turf toe-type injury,” Rapoport said.

Conner is expected to make a full recovery.

He had spent his entire four-year career in Pittsburgh.