PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh attorney says he will be filing assault charges against Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Attorney Todd Hollis provided a picture to KDKA’s Andy Sheehan of a man who appeared to have a swollen eye and cuts on his face and said he would be pressing charges again the NFL star.

Hollis says De Vincent Spriggs, who is the man in the photo, intends to file criminal charges against Donald for an alleged assault in the overnight hours of last weekend, April 10-11. It allegedly happened between 3-4 a.m.

The attorney says Spriggs will file the charges at Pittsburgh Police Zone 3.

Donald, 29, was named the defensive player of the year this season.

He played at the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted by the Rams in 2014.

In 2019, Donald made a seven-figure donation to the University of Pittsburgh.

Later that year, Pitt Athletics unveiled the Aaron Donald Football Performance Center, with new signage outside of the weight room from the practice fields as well as the main entrance to the facility.

Donald played at Penn Hills High School.

