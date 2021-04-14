By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen says the data on residents testing positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccinated is “very encouraging.”

She says the county is aware of 109 breakthrough cases, meaning someone tests positive for COVID-19 14 or more days after getting fully vaccinated, out of the approximately 213,000 residents who were fully vaccinated by the end of March.

“That’s about .05% of those vaccinated, which is truly remarkable,” she said.

The CDC says the Pfizer vaccine was 95% effective in clinical trials, the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective and the Johnson & Johnson was 66.3% effective.

Bogen says the county is seeing a surge in cases, but there is some good news. Over half of the county’s adult population is at least partially vaccinated now.

Both Bogen and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald encouraged people to get vaccinated.

