By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police and EMS responded to reports of a shooting in Carrick on Tuesday night.
Just after 10:30, they were called to the 1600 block of Brownsville Road for reports of a man shot.
Once on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the backside.
He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating.