CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Brownsville Road, Carrick, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police and EMS responded to reports of a shooting in Carrick on Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Allegheny County Council To Meet To Continue Discussion Of Independent Police Review Board

Just after 10:30, they were called to the 1600 block of Brownsville Road for reports of a man shot.

READ MORE: City Of Monessen Holding 2nd City-Wide Cleanup And Recycling Drop Off

Once on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the backside.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

MORE NEWS: Schenley Plaza PNC Carousel Reopens With Safety And Aesthetic Upgrades

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.