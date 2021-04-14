By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONESSEN (KDKA) – The City of Monessen is holding a city-wide clean-up day this coming weekend.
Beginning at 9:00 on Saturday morning and last night until noon, volunteers will meet at 8:00 a.m. at 9th Street Park to pick up supplies.
The focus will be on areas like 3rd, 6th, and 9th Street as well as the downtown business district.
Residents will also be able to recycle old, unwanted electronics and appliances at the Monessen City Garage on Parente Boulevard between 8:00 a.m. and noon.
Identification and proof of residency will be required.
A full list of items that will be accepted at the garage is below.
- Computer Monitors
- CPUs/Towers
- Laptops
- iPads
- Tablets
- Mice
- Keyboards
- Speakers
- Printers
- TVs
- Answering Machines
- Cameras
- Christmas Lights
- Camcorders
- Cell Phones
- Docking Stations
- Electric Typewriters
- Electrical Cords
- Fax/Copy Machines
- Gaming Consoles
- Gaming Controllers
- Pagers
- Radios
- Remote Controls
- Stereos
- Tapedecks
- CD Players
- Telephone Systems
- Testing Equipment
- VCR/DVD Players
- Cardboard
- Paper
- Newspapers
- Magazines
- Compact Fluorescent Bulbs (CFLs)
- Fluorescent Tubes
- Halogen Bulbs
- High-Pressure Sodium Bulbs
- LED Bulbs
- Ballasts
- Refrigerators
- Freezers
- Air Conditioners
- Dehumidifiers