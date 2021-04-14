By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and 84 Lumber have collaborated for their "Hug-A-Hero" program.
The program provides local military children with dolls customized with a picture of the child's military parent.
They hope to bring joy, happiness, and comfort to children that miss their parent that is deployed.
500 randomly selected kids will be chosen to receive their own doll.
Details on how families can sign up can be found on the Penguins Foundation website.