The Steelers released Williams last month.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are reportedly re-signing linebacker Vince Williams.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Williams had other offers but wanted to stay in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers released him last month, terminating his contract.