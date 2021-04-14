PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are reportedly re-signing linebacker Vince Williams.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Williams had other offers but wanted to stay in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers released him last month, terminating his contract.