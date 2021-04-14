By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority could possibly be raising its rates.
They filed a request with the Public Utility Commission to increase rates to increase revenue by $32 million, or 17% over two years.
That increase also includes a new “stormwater” fee.
According to the PWSA says the extra money and revenue would fund improvements to the safety and reliability of the water system.
Any changes or increase in rates would not take effect until early 2022 if approved.