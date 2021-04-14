By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy announced on Tuesday that the PNC Carousel in Oakland’s Schenley Plaza has reopened.READ MORE: Man In Stable Condition Following Shooting In Carrick
The newly-refurbished carousel includes new brass plating, anti-slip deck surfacing, and fresh paint on the carved animals.
Safety protocols will also be in place including mask-wearing, physical distancing, and sanitizing after each ride. They will allow families to ride together, as well.READ MORE: Investigation Leads To Largest Heroin And Fentanyl Bust In Indiana County
“The laughter of children and the music of the old Calliope are all part of the charm and tradition of the carousel and of summers in Oakland,” said Shawn Fertitta, the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy’s Director of Visitor Experience. “We could not be happier about the carousel’s safe re-opening, the upgrades, and the excitement it creates for the families who get to enjoy it every year.”
The carousel will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. each week. Cost per ride is $2 and tokens can be purchased using a credit card at the kiosk neat the merry-go-round or with cash at the Asia Tea House.MORE NEWS: Man Who Broke Into Ohio Statehouse And Vandalized It Claims It Was Because He Was Shot At
A season pass for $60 can be purchased online on the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy website.