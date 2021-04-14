By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh will host the biennial National Senior Games in 2023.
SportsPITTSBURGH, which is a division of Visit Pittsburgh, along with P3R made the announcement official at a news conference Wednesday morning at the Heinz History Center.
The “massive, multisport event” is expected to draw nearly 30,000 visitors to the Western Pennsylvania region and generate $35 million for the local economy.
SportsPITTSBURGH Executive Director Jennifer Hawkins said in a news release, “We are extremely proud to host this prestigious event because it will again demonstrate that Pittsburgh is a major sports and travel destination that exceeds the highest expectations of our clients. Not only will the National Senior Games feature the best senior athletes in the country, but it also will be a vivid reminder of the importance of health and wellness over the age of 50.”
Pittsburgh last hosted the event in 2005.
The National Senior Games is created for athletes 50 and older and organized in five-year age divisions with medals awarded for each level.
