PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers will target a guard at some point in this year’s draft, and there are a few with versatility — something the team really likes.

At the top of the list is Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater. It seems like he can play any position one the line. Some scouts think he is undersized to play tackle in the NFL.

Another prospect that can play either left tackle or guard is Alijah Vera Tucker out of USC. Both Tucker and Slater could be available to the Steelers in the first or second rounds.

In the mid to late rounds, coach Mike Tomlin and company have scouted two pairs of teammates. The Steelers were at Ohio State to take a look at Wyatt Davis and Thayer Munford.

Davis started the last two years for the Buckeyes and Munford has been playing since his freshman year. Mumford played left tackle but projects as a guard at the next level.

The Steelers like Notre Dame players, and the Fighting Irish also have two guards to keep an eye on in Aaron Banks and Robert Hainsey. Both buys are big and reliable in the ground game — something the Steelers need help with.