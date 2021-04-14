RenewActive

There are many ways that people can use their Medicare plan benefits to get and stay healthy. Many UnitedHealthcare Medicare plans provide access to the Renew Active fitness program for body and mind at no additional cost. Renew Active includes local health and wellness classes and much more!

Lose weight and get fit

Exercise is a key part of the equation if you want to get stronger and truly feel your best. Even in the winter months, you can head outside for a brisk walk, hike in the woods or just play in the snow with the grandkids.

And if you’re enrolled in a Medicare plan, many offer benefits to help encourage an active lifestyle. For example, eligible UnitedHealthcare Medicare plans offer RenewActiveTM, which provides access to an extensive, nationwide network of gyms and fitness locations. The program also offers access to local wellness classes and events, and to support staying healthy from the convenience of home, offers access to thousands of workout videos and an online brain health program from AARP Staying Sharp® – all features that could have you well on your way to a stronger and more energized you.

Less stress. More happiness.

What does Medicare have to do with maintaining a resilient mindset? As it turns out, more Medicare Advantage plans are taking a keen interest in helping members manage their emotional well-being, given the direct correlation between our mental health and our physical health. So check to see if your plan offers any resources to help members manage their stress.

For example, Renew by UnitedHealthcare is designed to support members’ efforts to live a happy, healthy life. As part of the experience, members can access a wide variety of articles, videos and other online tools that can help them infuse more positivity into their life. For a taste of what the program offers, check out www.RenewPositivity.com, where you’ll find everything from positive messages and photos to brighten your day to music playlists that can enhance your mood.

To find a UnitedHealthcare plan that offers these services, visit UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com.

………………

Plans are insured through UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company or one of its affiliated companies, a Medicare Advantage organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in the plan depends on the plan’s contract renewal with Medicare. This information is not a complete description of benefits. Contact the plan for more information. Limitations, copayments, and restrictions may apply. Benefits may change on January 1 of each year.

Participation in the Renew Active™ program is voluntary. Consult your doctor prior to beginning an exercise program or making changes to your lifestyle or health care routine. Renew Active includes standard fitness membership. Equipment, classes, personalized fitness plans, caregiver access and events may vary by location. Certain services, classes and events are provided by Affiliates of UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company or other third parties not affiliated with UnitedHealthcare. Participation in AARP® Staying Sharp® and the Fitbit® Community for Renew Active is subject to your acceptance of their respective terms and policies. AARP Staying Sharp is the registered trademark of AARP. AARP Smart Driver is the trademark of AARP. UnitedHealthcare is not responsible for the services or information provided by third parties. The information provided through these services is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for the advice of a doctor. The Renew Active program varies by plan/area. Access to gym and fitness location network may vary by location and plan. Renew Active premium gym and fitness location network only available with certain plans.

Renew Active by UnitedHealthcare is not available in all plans.*

HouseCalls may not be available in all areas.

*Refers to UnitedHealthcare’s standard Medicare Advantage plans (i.e., non-special needs plans).

Y0066_210129_024329_M