By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is encouraging college students to get the COVID-19 vaccine before they go home for the summer.

The Health and Education Departments are telling colleges and universities to work with their local vaccine providers to make opportunities available to students.

The state has opened eligibility to everyone 16 or older, and the Wolf administration says people don’t have to be a resident to get a vaccine here.

Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson says even if the students aren’t able to get their second dose while at school, they should still get the first dose now and worry about the second one later.

“As students are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, we encourage them to find a provider and get vaccinated before they travel back home at the end of the semester,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a press release.

“We look forward to higher education institutions connecting with our provider network or the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partners to coordinate vaccination opportunities for their students.”