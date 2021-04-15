By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A rare card of one of the greats from Pittsburgh Pirates' history is set to go up for auction.
It's not that Honus Wagner baseball card sold for millions of dollars but it is still considered rare in its own right.
The “E-107” card is considered to be in the best condition of any card of its kind.
Bidders have already offered more than $100,000.
The auction will continue on Sunday and can be found on Robert Edward Auctions at this link.