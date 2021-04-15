CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The public will be permitted to submit questions about the Port Authority proposed changes.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Port Authority will hold a question and answer session on Thursday night regarding its new fare proposal.

The proposal would raise the standard fare for Connect Card users to $2.75.

However, it would also turn the fare into the equivalent of a three-hour pass.

There are also other changes proposed to weekly and monthly passes.

Tonight’s session is more for questions and not public comment.

You can submit questions at this link.