By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Port Authority will hold a question and answer session on Thursday night regarding its new fare proposal.
The proposal would raise the standard fare for Connect Card users to $2.75.
However, it would also turn the fare into the equivalent of a three-hour pass.
There are also other changes proposed to weekly and monthly passes.
Tonight's session is more for questions and not public comment.