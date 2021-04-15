By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are investigating shots fired in North Versailles.
According to police, just after 10:00 a.m., they were notified of a shooting in the 100 block of 2nd Street.
Once on the scene, officers saw evidence of a shooting, including property damage.
Police were originally told that a man had been shot in the arm but did not find any victim at the scene.
Allegheny County Police are investigating.