By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are investigating shots fired in North Versailles.

According to police, just after 10:00 a.m., they were notified of a shooting in the 100 block of 2nd Street.

Once on the scene, officers saw evidence of a shooting, including property damage.

Police were originally told that a man had been shot in the arm but did not find any victim at the scene.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.