PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have one of the best defensive fronts in the game, and everyone is coming back next season.

But the team could start to look for another player to help clog the middle.

It’s hard to find a big guy like that, but there are a few in this year’s draft that could be bargain picks in the mid-to-late rounds.

The Steelers are very familiar with Pitt’s Jaylen Twyman. They saw him first-hand for the last couple of years and talked to him for this upcoming draft. Twyman opted out last year, and it might have hurt his draft stock. Some had him as a first-rounder, but now it seems more likely he will go somewhere on Day 2 or 3. That could work out for a team like the Steelers.

There are a couple of players from the state of Florida that would fit the Steelers’ defense. University of Florida’s T.J. Slaton is a 3-4 nose tackle, and Florida State’s Marvin Wilson is a good run stuffer.

Michigan State’s Naquan Jones is also a gap-filler and could be available towards the end of the draft.