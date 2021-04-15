By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Wilkinsburg.
Police say officials were notified of the shooting on Thursday in the 1500 block of Marlboro Avenue.
First responders found the 25-year-old man, who was taken to a local hospital. Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.