By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUQUESNE (KDKA) – A man is dead and a juvenile is in the hospital after a deadly rollover crash on Route 837 in Duquesne.READ MORE: Tiny Home In Garfield Hits The Market
Just after 3:30 a.m., the crash occurred near N. 2nd Street when the vehicle rolled over and ejected the man from the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Painting Project Serves As Creative Outlet For Bower Hill Elementary Students
The juvenile was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Allegheny County Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the crash.
It is expected that the road will be closed for several hours.MORE NEWS: Pa. State System Of Higher Education Votes To Freeze Tuition For 3rd Straight Year
Get the latest on KDKA.com or on Your Day Pittsburgh, live on KDKA-TV and CBSN Pittsburgh.