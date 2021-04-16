By: Andy Sheehan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Casey White, defense attorney for Aaron Donald, claims that Donald did not assault DeVincent Spriggs, but actually saved him from further injury.

“Mr. Spriggs should send Aaron a thank you card,” Mr. White told KDKA’s Andy Sheehan.

Aaron Donald's attorney tells @KDKA the football star did not assault DeVincent Spriggs but in fact pull others off him. "Mr. Spriggs should send Aaron a thank you card". Says police confirm. pic.twitter.com/oskKk6eKkZ — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) April 16, 2021

According to Mr. White, five witnesses have said that Donald never touched DeVincent Spriggs.

“Late last night, we got surveillance video that clearly shows that Aaron Donald did not touch Mr. Spriggs,” Mr. White said. “In fact, Mr. Spriggs attempted to assault Mr. Donald with a bottle. Swung a bottle at his head, grazed the top of Aaron’s head, and at that point in time, other patrons at the party came out onto the street and held Aaron back, and other people came to his defense.”

Mr. White told KDKA that once it was clear that Mr. Spriggs was no longer a threat to Donald, and other people were acting in defense of Donald, Donald pulled people off of Mr. Spriggs, sparing him from further injury.

“Aaron is the one who actually broke up the fight,” Mr. White said. “He’s the one that pulled people off of Mr. Spriggs.”

According to what Mr. White has told KDKA, the video shows Donald pulls off two, possibly three people, that were defending Donald from Mr. Spriggs.

SHEEHAN: So you say Mr. Spriggs owes him an apology and a thank you card?

WHITE: A thank you card. It’s a shame. He woke up in a hospital room, and I hope he’s ok, Aaron doesn’t hold any real ill-will toward him. Aaron Donald never touched him.

Police have confirmed to KDKA that the surveillance video has corroborated Mr. White’s claim that Donald never touched Mr. Spriggs.

Mr. White told KDKA that he had an email from Pittsburgh Police saying, “I agree thus far there is no evidence from that video that shows Donald assaulting the victim, period.”

“Mr. Spriggs should probably write a thank you card to Aaron Donald for helping save him because, at the end of it, Aaron Donald was on Mr. Spriggs’ side,” White said.