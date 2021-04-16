CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PASSHE students will not see an increase in tuition this year.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Students at Pennsylvania’s state-owned universities will not be paying higher tuition next year.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s board voted to freeze tuition rates for the third straight year.

In-state undergraduate students will continue to pay around $7,700.

Meanwhile, PASSHE is continuing to move forward with plans to merge several schools, with California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University, and Edinboro University all merging into one university.

The board plans to take a vote on that plan later this month.