PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pine-Richland School District Board member has resigned as of Friday.

At a special meeting held on Friday, the Board voted to accept the resignation of a Board member. At this time, the identity of the Board member is not known. The Board did not specify a reason for the member’s resignation.

The Board also listened to comments made by parents who largely disagreed with the Board’s decision to remove football coach Eric Kasperowicz and his entire coaching staff and called for their reinstatement.

“It is the district’s well-rounded practice to refrain from comment on personnel matters in public. It is simply not appropriate for us to respond,” said Peter Lyons, the Pine-Richland School Board President. “As such, we’ll also be refraining from correcting false statements and allegations being circulated. It is understood that this is frustrating to ourselves as well as to the community and confusing to others, but it is grounded in best practices and our legal obligations.”

In the special meeting, several parents pointed to a change.org petition that has gained over 5,000 signatures. The petition was started a day ago.

This morning, the decision by the Pine-Richland School District to not renew the contracts of the Pine-Richland High School football coaching staff keeps gaining attraction.

Students of the school rallied before the opening bell in support of coach Eric Kasperowicz and his entire coaching staff.

Dozens of students stood outside of the school as early as 7:30 this morning… some of them sticking around after the start of school, holding up signs and saying “Free Coach K.”

It’s been two days now since the Pine-Richland School District said they will not be renewing the contracts of championship-winning coach Eric Kasperowicz along with his entire coaching staff – which is over a dozen people.

The district had been investigating a hazing incident from years back — which Kasperowicz and his staff have denied.

The students this morning though have been very vocal about how they feel. They believe the district hasn’t been forthcoming with the details involving the investigation and where these allegations are coming from.

They say they’re disappointed in the district’s decision.

They believe their football program will no longer be the powerhouse it was only a year ago, and this move affects them as much as anybody else.

“He’s won 4 WPIAL championships and he’s won two state championships and to just send him an email and say ‘hey, you’re done, we’re going to terminate your contract’…at the very least he deserves some sort of face-to-face conversation,” said Charlie Mill, a senior wide receiver/cornerback.

