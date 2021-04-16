PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A question has come up about employees using cellphones at FedEx facilities following a mass shooting in Indianapolis.

Pittsburgh’s big FedEx facility is located on Pittsburgh International Airport property. Security is very tight at the property, but FedEx confirmed its policy of not allowing some employees to carry phones.

That policy made a horrible scene even more stressful in Indianapolis after the latest in a series of mass shootings in the country happened at a FexEx facility.

A security expert says he disagrees with the company’s policy.

“We had one organization that had a no-cellphone policy in a day school. And we had to impress upon the leadership that a cellphone could be our safety net,” said Brad Orsini.

Orsini, a former FBI agent and security consultant, says he advises his clients to allow employees to have their phones on them.

“One of the most important things is to be able to contact 911 right away,” Orsini said.

In a statement to KDKA, FedEx said the policy minimizes “potential distractions around package sortation equipment and dock operations.”

Even so, Orsini says phones are necessary.

“911 is trained to stay on with those potential victims, those witnesses of one of these mass attacks until law enforcement, first responders get there and rescue them,” Orsini said.

Business Insider reports FedEx is now reviewing its cellphone policy.