By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge says that Rachel Powell, a Mercer County woman accused in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots, is defying a court order.

Federal Judge Royce Lamberth is now threatening to put Powell back in jail.

She is currently out on pre-trial release with conditions that include wearing a mask outside of her home.

However, Powell was recently seen wearing a see-through mask made of mesh material.

The judge wrote that Powell’s actions “mock” and “flout” the court order.

Powell has been ordered to respond within 10 days or risk being held in contempt of court.

Last month, Powell was formally indicted by a grand jury on charges including act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; destruction of government property; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

According to the indictment, Powell is accused of storming into a restricted section of the U.S. Capitol carrying an axe and a large wooden pole. She allegedly showed up to disrupt Congress and destroyed a window in her path, costing more than $1,000 in damage.

Powell’s attorney has previously told KDKA she has no criminal record and poses no public threat.