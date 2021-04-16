By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police handed out 32 warnings after visiting Pittsburgh-area businesses to make sure they’re following COVID-19 restrictions.
Across the state from April 5 to April 15, State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 599 licensed liquor establishments, issuing 26 notices of violation and 85 warnings.
The unannounced compliance checks make sure businesses are following the coronavirus mitigation efforts, like mask-wearing, social distancing and limited occupancy.
Police with the Pittsburgh enforcement office visited 191 businesses and issued 32 warnings and 6 violations. Establishments in the Pittsburgh area received the most warnings out of all the areas police patrol.
Bars and restaurants issued a notice of violation won’t be named since they’re under investigation. Each Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office releases details on citations at the end of the month.
A notice of violation comes before an administrative citation, police say, and is meant to let establishments know what violations were found. State police say violators may face an administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.
If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.