WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Health experts in Westmoreland County say they are seeing an increase in coronavirus cases.

This comes as many providers are finding themselves with vaccine appointments going unfilled. How things have changed.

“Yes, they definitely have,” said Dr. Carol Fox, the chief medical officer of Excela Health.

Fox says it could be because the people in Group 1A have finally been taken care of. The other reason could be vaccine hesitancy. But where is that coming from?

“I think there are some individuals who feel that the vaccine is new, it’s not been out there for a long time,” Fox said.

Questions over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not helping either.

“We’ve not seen incidents of severe vaccination reactions in any way shape or form, not at our location nor regionally,” the doctor said.

Some vaccines need special refrigeration measures and other things done to keep them from being ruined. That being the case, what’s happening with all these leftover unopened doses?

“It’s not like we’re experiencing no-shows on the day of service,” Dr. Fox said. “So we’re able to keep a very close watch of veils we puncture and others we are able to maintain in the refrigerator or freezer, based on the manufacturer’s instructions. That’s not been a problem.”

Dr. Fox says more people getting the shot means all of us getting closer to herd immunity. Right now, at least 45 percent of Westmoreland County residents have at least one shot.

Dr. Fox would like to see full vaccination numbers reach at least 70 percent.

