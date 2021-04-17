CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Bryant Reed
Filed Under:Beechview, Body Found, Bryant Reed, Local TV, Missing Man, Missing Person, Monaca, Ohio River, Pittsburgh News, Thomas Hughes

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) – The search for 25-year-old Thomas Hughes, who’s been missing for nearly three months, is over.

His parents say his body was found in the Ohio River near Monaca. His family got the gut-wrenching news around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

READ MORE: KDKA Mysteries: The Unknown Surrounding Case Of Missing 25-Year-Old Thomas Hughes Terrifies His Family

(Photo Courtesy Pittsburgh Police)

They say police told them there were no visible signs of trauma on his body, so investigators are now working with the Beaver County Medical Examiner to determine how he died.

“The most stressful time of my life, our lives, the torture because there were no answers,” said Alexis Hughes, Thomas’ sister.

The family identified Thomas by his tattoos.

“His cell phone wasn’t used, bank account wasn’t used, nothing. So we kind of knew in our hearts,” said Jeanine Hughes, Thomas’ mother.

Hughes was last seen on Jan. 23. His vehicle was later found abandoned near Riverfront Park on the South Side.

Monday is Thomas’ 26th birthday. On Sunday, another search party was set to look for him. On that same day, his family was planning a birthday dinner.

“His birthday is two days away from mine, so we always had that connection,” Jeanine said.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Police Release Footage From Night Of 25-Year-Old Thomas Hughes’ Disappearance

The Hughes family told KDKA they’d like to thank everyone who helped them search for their son.