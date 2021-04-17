By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 405 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 296 are confirmed and 109 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from two months to 87 years with a median age of 28 years.
There have been 6,384 total hospitalizations and 93,684 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,833.
