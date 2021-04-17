By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Saturday was reopening day for the Carnegie Library in Downtown Pittsburgh.
The library on Smithfield Street is now about 65% larger than it was before.
Now, the library contains the second floor in addition to already having the lower floor and first floors of the building.
The renovation has been in the works for years.
“We started a visioning process back in 2016 and we’re talking about looking for and creating a real destination library downtown and the results, what you see today, is in fact that destination library and we’re thrilled to be here and welcome the public back to this beautiful space,” said Karlyn Voss of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.
Among the renovations is a larger children's department and teen department.
The downtown library is no the second-largest Carnegie Library in the area.