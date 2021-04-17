By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AKRON, Ohio (KDKA) – A woman found a bag full of improvised explosive devices near a park in Ohio.
The woman had noticed a bag along the railroad tracks near the park that she thought was trash, so she picked it up.
Once she looked inside, she found two homemade explosive devices then called the police.
“Children play around here for one thing, how about if they took it home, right?” Linda, the woman that found the bag said. “It’s crazy. This world is nuts. Everything is going on. I don’t know why anybody, especially around here, would make something like that.”
The bomb squad evaluated the devices and determined that they could have exploded.
No one was injured.
Police are investigating and working to determine who made the devices and left them near the park.