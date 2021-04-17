BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — It looks like Gabby Barrett will not be performing at Pavilion at Star Lake this summer.

The Munhall native was set to open at the first Star Lake concert of the year on June 11.

She is touring with Thomas Rhett who just pushed all of his shows back and dropped the concert in Burgettstown.

The closest tour stop will be at Blossom Music Center near Cleveland.

But you can see Barrett perform at the 56th Academy Of Country Music Awards this Sunday night.

Dan + Shay will also be on stage.

You can watch the ACM Awards live on Sunday at 8 p.m. right here on KDKA-TV and keep up with the show on our Facebook and Twitter accounts.