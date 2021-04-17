CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local News, Local TV, Multi-Vehicle Crash, Route 65

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least two people were taken to the hospital following a nasty multi-vehicle crash late on Friday night.

READ MORE: DeVincent Spriggs, Man Who Accused Aaron Donald Of Assault, Offers Apology To NFL Star

The crash happened around 11:00 p.m. along Route 65 near the McKees Rocks Bridge.

Allegheny County dispatchers tell KDKA that four vehicles were involved in the crash.

READ MORE: Ohio Mother Climbs Out Of Window And Onto Roof To Confront Thieves

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

One of the vehicles involved in the crash nearly flipped onto its roof.

There is no word on the severity of the injuries to those involved or what led to the crash.

MORE NEWS: 'Save Moondog's' Concert Raises More Than $55,000 For Blawnox Music Venue

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.