By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least two people were taken to the hospital following a nasty multi-vehicle crash late on Friday night.
The crash happened around 11:00 p.m. along Route 65 near the McKees Rocks Bridge.
Allegheny County dispatchers tell KDKA that four vehicles were involved in the crash.
One of the vehicles involved in the crash nearly flipped onto its roof.
There is no word on the severity of the injuries to those involved or what led to the crash.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.