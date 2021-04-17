By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We stay chilly Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-to-lower 50’s.READ MORE: Body Of 25-Year-Old Thomas Hughes Found In Ohio River
Clouds will slowly clear through the day into tonight.
This upcoming week will be very up and down.
Sunday to Tuesday we are back up in the 60’s.
Look for some rain in the area late Sunday and a drier couple of days Monday and Tuesday.READ MORE: Multiple People Injured In Rt. 65 Crash Near McKees Rocks Bridge
Wednesday is where things get interesting.
A cold front will bring rain early Wednesday with temperatures in the 50’s, but we crash hard into the mid-30’s, so some snow may mix in with that rain later in the day.
This could last into early Thursday.
We rebound Friday into the 60’s.MORE NEWS: DeVincent Spriggs, Man Who Accused Aaron Donald Of Assault, Offers Apology To NFL Star
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.