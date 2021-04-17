CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We stay chilly Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-to-lower 50’s.

Clouds will slowly clear through the day into tonight.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

This upcoming week will be very up and down.

Sunday to Tuesday we are back up in the 60’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Look for some rain in the area late Sunday and a drier couple of days Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday is where things get interesting.

A cold front will bring rain early Wednesday with temperatures in the 50’s, but we crash hard into the mid-30’s, so some snow may mix in with that rain later in the day.

This could last into early Thursday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We rebound Friday into the 60’s.

