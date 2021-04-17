CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
People say they have been happy to make a contribution after seeing Ron 'Moondog' Esser's history of generosity towards local causes.
Filed Under:Blawnox, Local News, Local TV, Moondog's, Ron Esser, Save Moondog's

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BLAWNOX (KDKA) — A virtual show for a blues club in Blawnox has far exceeded expectations.

READ MORE: DeVincent Spriggs, Man Who Accused Aaron Donald Of Assault, Offers Apology To NFL Star

The goal of the recent ‘Save Moondog’s’ concert originally was set to raise $10,000.

So far, the venture has raised more than $55,000, with donations continuing to pour in.

People say they have been happy to make a contribution after seeing Ron ‘Moondog’ Esser’s history of generosity towards local causes.

READ MORE: Ohio Mother Climbs Out Of Window And Onto Roof To Confront Thieves

“It far exceeded any expectation I ever had. I think in our own small way, we changed the world a little bit,” said Cheryl Rinovato, an organizer of the event.

Much of the money will be used for maintenance and to put a new roof on the building.

The owner is also looking to add a space for people on the autism spectrum.

MORE NEWS: University Of Pittsburgh Reports Slight COVID-19 Case Increase On Campus

The plan is for Moondog’s to reopen in the fall.