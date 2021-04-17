By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BLAWNOX (KDKA) — A virtual show for a blues club in Blawnox has far exceeded expectations.
The goal of the recent ‘Save Moondog’s’ concert originally was set to raise $10,000.
So far, the venture has raised more than $55,000, with donations continuing to pour in.
People say they have been happy to make a contribution after seeing Ron 'Moondog' Esser's history of generosity towards local causes.
“It far exceeded any expectation I ever had. I think in our own small way, we changed the world a little bit,” said Cheryl Rinovato, an organizer of the event.
Much of the money will be used for maintenance and to put a new roof on the building.
The owner is also looking to add a space for people on the autism spectrum.
The plan is for Moondog’s to reopen in the fall.