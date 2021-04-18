CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The man fell off of his Brush Hog and was run over by it.
Filed Under:Brush Hog, Ellwood City, Lawrence County, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was seriously injured when he fell off some heavy machinery and was subsequently run over by it.

According to the fire chief, a man was operating a brush hog and had fallen off.

He was working in his yard on Dutch Run Road near Ellwood City, fell off and a neighbor had heard him yelling for help.

The neighbor then called for help.

The man was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh “with injuries all over his body” according to the chief.