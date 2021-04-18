By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being shot in the 1900 block of Bedford Avenue.READ MORE: Man Seriously Injured When Using Heavy Machinery, Flown To Pittsburgh Hospital
According to police, just after 5:00, they were alerted to multiple Shotspotter alerts on Bedford Avenue.READ MORE: Fishers Expecting Cicadas To Be 'Filet Mignon' For Fish In Pennsylvania
Once on the scene, they found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital.
Police are investigating.MORE NEWS: Gunfire At Ohio Vigil For Homicide Victim Kills 1, Hurts 5
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details