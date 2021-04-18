CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Multiple people have been shoot on Moore Avenue.
Filed Under:Local TV, Moore Street, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has been shot in the 200 block of Moore Street.

READ MORE: Restored Plane That Led D-Day Bombings Will Visit Dayton Ohio

According to dispatch, the call came in just after 8:30 p.m.

Police and EMS are on the scene.

The man’s injuries are unknown at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

MORE NEWS: Man Seriously Injured When Using Heavy Machinery, Flown To Pittsburgh Hospital

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details