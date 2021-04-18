By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has been shot in the 200 block of Moore Street.
According to dispatch, the call came in just after 8:30 p.m.
#BREAKING Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting on Moore Avenue in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood. I’m told at least 1 person was shot. Call came in around 8:35 pm. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/CrZIEbKXfk
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) April 19, 2021
Police and EMS are on the scene.
The man’s injuries are unknown at this time.
Police and EMS are on the scene.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details