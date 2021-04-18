CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Players wore Pride warm-up jerseys, used rainbow tape on their sticks, and the pucks had a colorful design.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (KDKA) — The Penguins played in the NHL’s first-ever joint Pride Game with the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon.

Those items will be put up for auction to benefit the You Can Play Project and the Pittsburgh Tigers, an LGBTQ hockey team.

In support of the Penguins’ Pride Game, the City-County Building downtown was lit in Pride colors.

The lights will remain through the weekend.