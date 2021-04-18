By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (KDKA) — The Penguins played in the NHL’s first-ever joint Pride Game with the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon.

Players wore Pride warm-up jerseys, used rainbow tape on their sticks, and the pucks had a colorful design.

Friendly reminder: Specialty Pride warmup jerseys will be available for auction later today. Pittsburgh's fundraising will benefit both @YouCanPlayTeam and the Pittsburgh Tigers. Learn more: https://t.co/beoqp7Mdic pic.twitter.com/AXLxmeq7Hg — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 17, 2021

Those items will be put up for auction to benefit the You Can Play Project and the Pittsburgh Tigers, an LGBTQ hockey team.

In support of the Penguins’ Pride Game, the City-County Building downtown was lit in Pride colors.

In support of the @penguins & @pensfoundation Pride Game today, #Pittsburgh’s Seat of Government is illuminated in the Pride colors. The City-County Building will remain illuminated in these colors through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/pjU6bDGIU8 — City of Pittsburgh (@Pittsburgh) April 18, 2021

The lights will remain through the weekend.